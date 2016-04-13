* Dubai developer to split Emaar MGF Land Limited JV -
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Aditi Shah
DUBAI/DELHI, April 13 Dubai's Emaar Properties
plans to split with its Indian joint venture partner
through a demerger process, the emirate's biggest property
developer said on Wednesday.
The move ends a decade-long relationship between Emaar and
MGF Developments through Emaar MGF Land Limited, one which has
seen plenty of struggles along the way including a failed stock
market flotation and delays to many of its projects.
The demerger will "enable Emaar to implement focused
strategy for its real estate business in India and will allow
the business to undertake future expansion strategies," as well
as drive its ongoing projects, Emaar said in a bourse statement.
It did not provide further details or a time frame for when
the demerger would happen, except to say that it had "agreed to
take steps for the reorganisation of Emaar MGF Land Limited".
Emaar denied speculation in Indian media last July that it
was planning a split, insisting that India was a key market for
Emaar through Emaar MGF.
The Dubai-based developer, known for building the world's
tallest building in the emirate, the Burj Khalifa, entered the
Indian market in 2005 through its partnership with MGF.
It aimed to build homes, offices and shopping centres for
India's rapidly-growing middle class as their incomes were
rising.
However, it has so far completed only a handful of projects,
with many still under construction and suffering from long
delays.
Emaar MGF Land Limited posted a net loss of 3.53 billion
rupees ($53 million) in 2015, narrower than the 3.84 billion
rupees it lost in the previous year, according to the ICRA
ratings agency, which said in a January note that the firm was
constructing 49 projects with total saleable value of 187.45
billion rupees.
According to Emaar MGF's website, it has ongoing projects
including in the northern city of Gurgaon, Chennai in the south
and Jaipur in the west.
Emaar MGF also came under fire from the government in New
Delhi for shoddy construction and months of delays after being
contracted to deliver the $230 million athletes village for the
2010 Commonwealth Games held in the Indian capital.
During the peak of India's property boom in 2007, Emaar MGF
planned to raise $1.5 billion through an IPO but was forced to
abandon the plan in February 2008 due to a stock market slump as
the global financial crisis hit home.
($1 = 66.5838 Indian rupees)
(Editing by David French/Mark Heinrich)