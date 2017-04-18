DUBAI, April 18 Dubai's Address Downtown hotel, which was damaged in a New Year's Eve fire in 2015, will reopen in the fourth quarter, the chief executive of the hospitality group of operator Emaar Properties said on Tuesday.

"We are focusing on getting The Address Downtown more beautiful than before, totally ready and we're well on track," Olivier Harnisch said at a news conference in Dubai.

Emaar Chairman Mohamed Alabbar had earlier said the 63-storey hotel and residential tower would reopen sometime this year.

Harnisch declined to provide a specific date for the reopening.

"It will definitely be before the end of the year," he said.