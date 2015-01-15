DUBAI Jan 15 Emaar Properties,
Dubai's largest listed real estate developer, is watching the
markets closely to make a decision on a time frame for listing
its hotels business, the company said on Thursday.
"The timing of the IPO will be dependent on the market
conditions. We are watching the markets closely and will take a
decision to list at the appropriate time," an Emaar spokesperson
said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
This comes after a Bloomberg report said Emaar had hired
Rothschild as advisor for a planned listing of the
hotels operations in the second half of this year.
Shares in Emaar were up 2.6 percent to 7.90 dirhams in early
trade on Thursday as part of an overall market rally.
"Emaar's strategy is to make its business segments
independent listed companies. This approach aims to provide the
businesses with appropriate financial and operational means to
grow faster and become among the most successful companies in
their industries," the statement added.
The developer sold a 15.4 percent stake in retailing unit
Emaar Malls Group in an initial public offer in
September, raising $1.6 billion after a heavy oversubscription.
After the listing, it said an offer of Emaar Hospitality would
follow "as soon as possible".
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)