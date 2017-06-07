BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.
The decision to hive off the unit in a public share sale and a listing on the Dubai Financial Market came after an internal review of Emaar's asset values, Emaar said in a statement published on the Dubai bourse website.
Subject to market conditions, the funds raised through the sale of equity would be distributed to shareholders of Emaar Properties, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
