DUBAI, Sept 15 Emaar Properties said
institutional investors have committed to buying all the shares
offered to them in the flotation of its shopping malls business
only a day after the initial public offering (IPO) was launched.
Dubai's largest real estate developer is aiming to raise as
much as 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) from the offer of
shares in Emaar Malls Group (EMG), which is expected to be the
Gulf's biggest stock sale since 2008.
On Sunday it offered 2 billion shares in EMG, representing
15.4 percent of the unit's share capital, in a price range of
2.50 to 2.90 dirhams per share. It has said it aims to allocate
at least 60 percent of the offer to institutions and no more
than 40 percent to retail investors.
In a brief statement to the Dubai bourse late on Monday,
Emaar said it had "received sufficient orders to cover
the entire tranche allocated to the qualified institutional
investors at all prices within the range of 2.50 to 2.90 dirhams
per share".
The offer closes on Sept. 24 for retail investors and on
Sept. 26 for institutional investors, with EMG shares then
listing on the Dubai Financial Market on Oct. 2.
Some fund managers said the EMG offer is not particularly
cheap, with brokerage Naeem Holding saying the price range
suggested that EMG's valuation was "a bit stretched".
Naeem Holding estimated that at the mid-point of the range
EMG would have a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5, based on this
year's earnings. That would be above the parent company's
multiple of about 25 times earnings and the wider stock market's
16, according to Reuters data.
CONSERVATIVE VALUATION
Other comparisons are more attractive, however. The offer
values EMG at between 0.98 and 1.13 times its book value at the
end of June. That valuation looks conservative compared with
global peers, according to a Reuters Breakingviews analysis.
In any case, investors' belief in Dubai's economic boom may
ensure a successful offer. The local economy is recovering
strongly from its 2009 financial crisis on the back of a buoyant
real estate market and growth in trade and tourism.
Also, IPO activity in Dubai has been virtually non-existent
since the financial crisis and investors are now hungry for
fresh equity. EMG is only the second flotation in five years for
the DFM, Dubai's main stock market.
The retail portion of the EMG offer could also attract heavy
demand after strenuous marketing. Retail investors can buy the
shares online and at bank branches around Dubai. Customers of
Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank, can even buy the
shares through the bank's ATM machines.
All of EMG's assets are in Dubai and include Dubai Mall, one
of the world's largest shopping centres. EMG claims that Dubai
Mall sells roughly 50 percent of all luxury goods sold in the
emirate.
EMG made a profit of 617.2 million dirhams ($168.2 million)
in the first half of 2014, up from 498 million dirhams in the
corresponding period last year. Revenue in the six months to
June 30 was 1.25 billion dirhams, against 1.11 billion dirhams a
year ago.
Dubai's government owns about 30 percent of Emaar
Properties, which plans to pay shareholders a special dividend
of around 9 billion dirhams: 5.3 billion dirhams from the IPO
proceeds and 3.7 billion dirhams from a dividend already paid by
EMG to its parent.
