UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 26 Emaar Properties said on Wednesday that its hospitality unit will be listed at an appropriate time depending on business requirements and market conditions.
Emaar's strategy was to make its business units independent listed companies, it said.
The company was responding to a media report on Tuesday about Emaar Hospitality Group, it said without elaborating. (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources