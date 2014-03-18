Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI, March 18 Dubai's Emaar Properties has picked Morgan Stanley to advise it on the listing of a 25 percent stake in its retail and shopping mall unit, a statement from the developer said on Tuesday.
But Emaar has yet to appoint banks to manage the initial public offering, the statement added.
On Saturday, Dubai's largest listed property developer said it would list 25 percent of its subsidiary in a public offer expected to raise between 8 billion and 9 billion dirhams ($2.18 billion to $2.45 billion).
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)