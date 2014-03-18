DUBAI, March 18 Dubai's Emaar Properties
plans to list its shopping malls and retail unit in
both Dubai and London, the company's chairman Mohamed Alabbar
was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"This will be a dual listing. We are a Dubai company so we
have to be in Dubai, but we will list in London. I would like to
do this quickly and am shooting for before Ramadan," Arabian
Business magazine quoted Alabbar as saying in an interview.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will start near the end of
June this year.
In Dubai, the listing will occur on Nasdaq Dubai, the
smaller of the emirate's two stock exchanges, Alabbar confirmed.
On Saturday, Dubai's largest listed property developer said
it would list 25 percent of its shopping malls and retail unit
in a public offer expected to raise between 8 and 9 billion
dirhams ($2.18-$2.45 billion).
Alabbar has also said Emaar is preparing for a public offer
by its wholly-owned Egyptian unit, Emaar Misr, and will consider
listing other units such as its hotels business.
"Today I can't see other segments, but then someday we might
say should Downtown be a separate listed company?" he was quoted
as saying by Arabian Business, referring to one of Emaar's
flagship developments in Dubai.
"It all depends on the financials and the value it will
bring for our shareholders. The value of At The Top is
incredibly high. Maybe someday people will want to be
shareholders in that. If it makes value for our shareholders,
our board will consider it."