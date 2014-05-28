DUBAI/ABU DHABI May 28 Emaar Properties
has secured a $1.5 billion sharia-compliant loan from
five local lenders, two banking sources aware of the matter said
on Wednesday, the latest Dubai-based borrower to take advantage
of buoyant markets to reprice debt.
A number of state-linked entities in the emirate have sought
to refinance existing debts, even if the loans have years until
maturity, as market sentiment towards Dubai improves after its
debt crisis at the start of the decade and local banks look to
focus excess cash on the emirate's best-quality borrowers.
Emaar, developer of the world's tallest building, has raised
the seven-year facility which will pay 175 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor), the sources said on
condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
This is half the rate of the existing loan, which was due to
run until 2016 and had an interest rate of 350 bps over Libor.
The funds have been provided on an equal basis by three
Dubai lenders - Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq
and Noor Bank - and two from Abu Dhabi - First Gulf Bank
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The lenders plan to market the transaction to other banks in
a syndication phase, which could begin in the next two weeks,
one of the source said.
"In the context of the proposed public offering of Emaar
Malls Group, the company is in the process of assessing and
optimising its capital structure taking into consideration the
best interests of all stakeholders," Emaar, 29-percent owned by
sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai, said in a statement.
"The outcome of such process and relevant details will be
included in the IPO prospectus and made available to the
public."
The developer announced plans to list up to 25 percent of
its malls business in March, which is expected to raise 8 to 9
billion dirhams.
The new loan replaces an existing facility worth $980
million which was raised in 2011 and was secured against Dubai
Mall - one of the world's largest shopping malls - to help
secure a lower borrowing rate.
The new transaction has no collateral to support it, the
sources said, emphasising how far the market has shifted in
terms of banks willing to lend to Dubai names.
Emaar's fortunes have been helped by a rebound in the local
property sector, which has seen residential prices rise on
average by 33 percent in the year to March 31, according to
consultants JLL.
Emaar is not the first Dubai name to take advantage of the
improved borrowing conditions for state-linked firms.
DP World is in talks with banks to triple the size
of an existing $1 billion loan, as well as extend the lifespan
and cut the interest rate, sources told Reuters last month.
Dubai Duty Free and a secured loan for the emirate's Roads
and Transport Authority backed by revenue from the Salik toll
network were also renegotiated down in the last 12 months, in
some cases by more than half their original cost.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mark Potter)