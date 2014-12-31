BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 31 Dubai's largest developer Emaar Properties has named Amit Jain as group chief operating officer and chief executive of Emaar's Dubai operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Jain was previously executive director of finance and group chief financial officer at Emaar, according to the company's website. He will continue to be responsible for financial matters at the group.
The statement also said Mohamed El Dahan and Ozan Balaban would become regional chief executive officers (CEO) at Emaar Properties.
El Dahan was previously CEO of Emaar Misr. Balaban was general manager for Emaar Turkey, which he will now head as well as oversee operations in Pakistan, Morocco and Jordan. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders