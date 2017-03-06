UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
DUBAI, March 6 Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Dubai's largest listed real estate developer Emaar Properties , said on Monday he was hoping for a better year after a "tough" 2016.
Emaar, which built the world's biggest tower, the Burj Khalifa, has an $11.4 billion backlog of projects, he said at an investment conference in Dubai.
Alabbar also said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Dubai's property market in years ahead. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.