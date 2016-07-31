UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, July 31 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.
That compares with a profit of 1.18 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 1.06 billion dirhams.
Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.73 billion dirhams, up from 3.50 billion dirhams a year earlier, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Adrian Croft)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources