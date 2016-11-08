UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Nov 8 Dubai's Emaar Properties, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 36 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday as revenue rose.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.15 billion dirhams ($313.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement.
That compares with a profit of 843 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 1.20 billion dirhams and 1.33 billion dirhams respectively.
Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.85 billion dirhams, up 16 percent on the 3.33 billion dirhams recorded a year earlier.
It launched on Sept. 5 a new project, a golf course district in the south of the emirate. Emaar plans to fund the project with a little equity, a little debt, and off-plan sales, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar said at the time. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources