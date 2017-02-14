UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Feb 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 56 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.61 billion dirhams ($438.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.
That compares with a profit of 1.03 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 1.32 billion dirhams and 1.64 billion dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources