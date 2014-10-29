DUBAI Oct 29 Emaar Properties, the
builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 21 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with an
analyst estimate.
The Dubai-based developer, in which the government has an
31.2 percent stake, posted a net profit of 701 million dirhams
($206.38 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a
statement.
That compares with a profit of 581 million dirhams in the
year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's quarterly profit would be
762.4 million dirhams.
Revenue for the quarter was 1.98 billion dirhams, down from
2.35 billion dirhams a year ago.
Emaar's third-quarter operating profit was 758 million
dinars, but its net profit was lower due to the company taking
an impairment of 57 million dirhams relating to mortgage
affiliate Amlak.
($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)