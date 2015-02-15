* Q4 profit 861 mln dirhams vs 756 mln dirhams a yr ago

* Q4 revenue 2.85 bln dirhams vs 2.76 bln dirhams a yr ago

* 2014 annual profit 3.29 bln dirhams vs 2.57 bln dirhams in 2013 (Adds detail)

DUBAI, Feb 15 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 861 million dirhams ($235 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 756 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue was 2.85 billion dirhams, up 3 percent year on year, although costs rose 6 percent to 1.32 billion dirhams.

The company's annual profit last year was 3.29 billion dirhams, up from 2.57 billion dirhams in 2013.

Full-year revenue was 9.89 billion dirhams. Of this, its shopping malls, retail and hospitality businesses accounted for a little more than half, rising 12 percent year on year.

Emaar's share price jumped 4.6 percent on Sunday, outperforming the wider market's 1.5 percent gain. The results were released after the stock market close. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French and David Goodman)