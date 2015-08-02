DUBAI Aug 2 Dubai's Emaar Properties, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.18 billion dirhams ($321.3 million) in the three months to June 30, up 16 percent on the prior-year period, Emaar said in a statement.

The company had reported rising profits in the eight previous quarters.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's second-quarter profit would be 817 million dirhams.

