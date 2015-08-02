DUBAI Aug 2 Dubai's Emaar Properties,
builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 16 percent rise
in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority
stake, made a net profit of 1.18 billion dirhams ($321.3
million) in the three months to June 30, up 16 percent on the
prior-year period, Emaar said in a statement.
The company had reported rising profits in the eight
previous quarters.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's second-quarter profit
would be 817 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)