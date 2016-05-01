DUBAI May 1 Dubai's Emaar Properties, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.21 billion dirhams ($329.44 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 1.03 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.

SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar's first-quarter profit would be 1.22 billion dirhams.

Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.53 billion dirhams, also up 17 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)