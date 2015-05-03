UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get fresh $2.6 bln bailout
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
DUBAI May 3 Dubai's Emaar Properties, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.03 billion dirhams ($280.4 million) in the three months to March 31, Emaar said in a statement.
That compares with a profit of 957 million dirhams in the year-earlier period. It had reported rising profits in the preceding seven quarters.
SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 856.8 million dirhams.
Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.01 billion dirhams, up from 2.39 billion dirhams a year earlier.
Emaar floated a 15.4 percent stake in its subsidiary, Emaar Malls Group (EMG), in September.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan's central bank will maintain economic momentum and appropriately expand domestic demand, the central bank governor said in a report to Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday.