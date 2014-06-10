DUBAI, June 10 The malls unit of Dubai's Emaar
Properties has set initial price thoughts on a debut
Islamic bond issue of ten years duration, which is set to be
sold this week, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.
Pricing guidance for the benchmark-sized transaction has
been given in the area of 200 basis points over midswaps, the
document said. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to
mean in excess of $500 million.
Two Abu Dhabi-based banks - Al Hilal Bank and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank - have been added to the list of eight
existing bookrunners for the deal, the document showed.
The other bookrunners are Dubai Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley
, First Gulf Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)