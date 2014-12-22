DUBAI Dec 22 Emaar Properties said on Monday that the head of its Dubai real estate business would leave the firm at the end of the year.

"We would like to clarify that Robert Booth, CEO of Emaar Dubai Real Estate, will continue to handle his responsibilities until the end of the year 2014," Dubai's largest developer said in a bourse filing.

The firm added that it would make a further announcement on its organisational structure at a later date. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)