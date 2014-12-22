UPDATE 1-India NSE share index hits record, rupee at 17-mth high as Fed sticks to gradual pace
* But doubts remain abt sustainability of Indian rally (Updates with quote, details, background)
DUBAI Dec 22 Emaar Properties said on Monday that the head of its Dubai real estate business would leave the firm at the end of the year.
"We would like to clarify that Robert Booth, CEO of Emaar Dubai Real Estate, will continue to handle his responsibilities until the end of the year 2014," Dubai's largest developer said in a bourse filing.
The firm added that it would make a further announcement on its organisational structure at a later date. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
March 16Avic Aviation High Technology Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/BJb7Em Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.