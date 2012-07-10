* Investor meetings in London on July 11
* HSBC, StanChart and 5 other regional banks picked
* Existing sukuk trading well above par
(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, July 10 - Emaar Properties, builder of the
world's tallest tower Burj Khalifa, has picked banks to arrange
investor meetings in London ahead of a possible new Islamic
bond, or sukuk, issue.
The company, the Gulf's largest listed developer by market
value, has mandated no fewer than seven regional and
international banks for the meetings which take place on July
11, and only in London.
A sukuk issue under the company's $2 billion sukuk programme
may follow, subject to market conditions, arranging banks said
on Tuesday.
The Islamic debt market has been resilient during the
latest phase of the euro zone crisis and most regional deals so
far this year have been in the form of sukuk.
Emaar, which saw sales of apartments plunge 85 percent last
year, is gradually shifting its focus from the bleak Dubai
property market towards the more profitable hospitality and
retail sectors.
It owns the Dubai Mall, billed as the world's largest
shopping mall, and operates the Armani-branded hotels. Last
year, Emaar used Dubai Mall as collateral to secure a $1 billion
lending to help refinance upcoming debt.
Emaar plans to focus on boosting revenues from its global
operations and enhancing profit from recurring revenues, its
chief executive Mohammed Alabbar said earlier this year.
Emaar's previous sukuk issue was a $500 million sale in
February 2011 which carried a profit rate of 8.5 percent under
the programme.
The sukuk has rallied significantly in recent
weeks, and was bid well above par at 109.5 cents to the dollar
on Tuesday, to yield 5.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Emaar has picked Standard Chartered Plc, HSBC
Holdings, Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, Qatar's Barwa
Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and
Noor Islamic Bank for the deal.
Emaar shares closed 0.3 percent lower on the Dubai bourse
prior to the sukuk announcement.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Mala Pancholia; Writing by
Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)