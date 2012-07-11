* Profit talk revised to 6.5 and 6.625 pct range
* Pricing likely early Thursday
* Order books at $2.5 bln
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added on as bookrunner at late
stage
(Adds revised guidance, final size, analyst comment)
By Praveen Menon and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, July 11 Emaar Properties,
builder of the world's tallest tower, plans to issue a $500
million seven-year sukuk this week, arranging banks said,
joining a growing list of Gulf Arab entities tapping demand for
Islamic debt.
The potential sale would mark the Dubai developer's
return to the debt markets after more than a year and an
opportune time to raise cheap financing.
"This may be the best time for Emaar to tap the sukuk market
at a lower profit margin as the yield on its previously issued
sukuk which carries a coupon rate of 8.5 percent has come down
significantly to 5.7 percent now," said Sajeer Babu, a senior
investment analyst at National bank of Abu Dhabi.
A recent rally on regional credits in secondary trading has
led to tighter spreads, allowing Emaar to raise capital at lower
rates.
Orders of around $2.5 billion during book building on
Wednesday allowed the borrower to tighten profit guidance to a
range of 6.5 percent to 6.625 percent, from the initial 6.75
percent indicated earlier.
The deal has no fewer than eight bookrunners after Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank was added to the list after the initial
announcement.
"Emaar has a lot of relationship banks, and it is to keep
them all happy. In fact there was interest from many other
banks, but Emaar had to turn away some," said a regional banker
familiar with the deal.
Along with ADIB, Standard Chartered Plc, HSBC
Holdings, Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, Qatar's Barwa
Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and
Noor Islamic Bank are mandated on the deal.
The company, which was hit hard by a real estate collapse in
Dubai during the financial crisis, saw apartment sales plunge 85
percent last year. It is gradually shifting its focus towards
the more profitable hospitality and retail sectors.
It owns the Dubai Mall, billed as the world's largest
shopping mall, and operates the Armani-branded hotels.
Last year, Emaar used Dubai Mall as collateral to secure a
$1 billion loan to help refinance upcoming debt.
"Emaar's current financing needs include the extension of
Dubai Mall, but more importantly continued financing of Indian
associate Emaar MGF, as the latter has not been able to IPO,"
Loic Pelichet, assistant vice president for research at NBK
Capital said in a research note.
The company's plans for an IPO in India, announced with it
associate MGF in 2010, is not expected anytime soon.
Yields on Emaar's 8.5 percent $500 million sukuk maturing
2016 have tightened about 200 basis points
since the beginning of the year, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Islamic debt market has been resilient during the latest
phase of the euro zone crisis and most regional deals so far
this year have been in the form of sukuk.
On Wednesday, the state of Qatar launched a $4 billion
two-part sukuk, the largest Islamic bond from the region this
year amid massive demand.
Emaar shares ended 0.3 percent lower on Dubai's index
. The stock has rallied 18.7 percent year-to-date.
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)