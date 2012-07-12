DUBAI, July 12 Dubai real estate developer Emaar
Properties launched a $500 million seven-year sukuk at
a profit rate of 6.4 percent on Thursday, arranging banks said.
Final pricing is due later in the day, with order books said
to be in excess of $4.5 billion. Pricing at launch for the sukuk
was tighter than guidance released on Wednesday, signalling
strong appetite for the deal.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Plc
, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank,
Qatar's Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank
and Noor Islamic Bank are mandated on the deal.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)