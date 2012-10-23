DUBAI Oct 23 Emaar Properties : * Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net operating profit 387 million

dirhams versus 406 million dirhams year-ago * Q3 revenue 1.6 billion dirhams versus 1.9 billion dirhams year-ago -

statement * Emaar chairman says Dubai property sector witnessing "upward revision" in prices * Says seeing high-level demand for new projects in strategic locations * Average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters expected Q3 earnings of 516.2 mln