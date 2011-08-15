DUBAI Aug 15 Emirates Aluminium (Emal) has
awarded $700 million in contracts for an expansion project it
plans to complete by 2014, the Abu Dhabi-based company said on
Monday.
Phase two of the aluminium complex will almost double the
firm's production capacity to 1.3 million tonnes a year, making
Emal's plant the largest single-site aluminium smelter complex
in the world, the statement said.
"Our target to achieve full production by 2014 depends on
the successful execution of these contracts," Saaed Fadhel Al
Mazrooei, Emal president and chief executive, said.
The largest of the contracts was signed with SNC Lavalin
Group Inc to carry out the Engineering, Procurement and
Construction Management (EPCM) at the plant.
Other successful companies include Sojitz, Fuji Electric
Systems, Hyundai, ABB Switzerland, Rio Tinto, Alcan, Pechiney,
Alstom Norway and Outotec.
Emal is a 50-50 joint venture between Dubai Aluminium
Company Limited (Dubal) and Mubadala Development Company
(Mubadala), Abu Dhabi's investment vehicle.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by Daniel Fineren)