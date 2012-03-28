LONDON, March 28 Media firm Emap is to be broken up into three standalone businesses as part of a major restructuring that will see its name change to Top Right Group, the company said on Wednesday.

Emap is owned by private equity firm Apax and Guardian Media Group.

It will split into three independent operating firms; i2i Events, which will run exhibitions, conferences and festivals; 4C Group, which will provide information services; and the EMAP unit, which will represent the publishing business.

"As CEO my priority is to create a structure and culture that encourages growth. We're devolving responsibility from the centre and will give our new operating companies the freedom to be more independent," Chief Executive Duncan Painter said.

I2i Events, which accounts for 44 percent of group turnover and runs the World Retail Congress, will focus on fast-growing overseas markets like China, Latin America and Singapore, it said. 4C Group will also look to expand internationally.

Brands in Emap's publishing unit include Retail Week, Construction News and the Health Service Journal.

In the six months to June 2011, Emap had revenue of 140.4 million pounds and operating profit of 54.8 million pounds.

