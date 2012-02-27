WASHINGTON Feb 27 The Federal Reserve
on Monday released the plans large banks have submitted to
regulators detailing the steps those banks will take to identify
and fix problems related to home foreclosures.
U.S. banking regulators have been under pressure from
members of Congress and consumer groups to release the
information, which was submitted as part of an April 2011
settlement over problems with the banks' mortgage servicing
businesses.
Mortage servicers collect payments from homeowners and
handle foreclosure proceedings.
In November, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
a regulator that was also party to the settlement, released
plans it had received from banks.
The settlement requires banks to review foreclosure actions
taken against homeowners in 2009 and 2010 to determine if any
errors took place. If the error resulted in financial harm to
the borrowers the banks may have to compensate the borrower.
Among the banks involved in the settlement were Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells
Fargo.
The reviews are being conducted by consulting firms hired by
the banks, with the approval of the Fed and OCC.
Some members of Congress and consumer advocates have
questioned how independent these reviews will be since the
consultants already do work for the banking industry on a range
of issues.
Lawmakers have sought the release of the documents submitted
to regulators to determine how rigorous regulators are being in
dealing with errors that have provoked widespread outrage since
they came to light in late 2010.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Neil Stempleman)