By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 The pace of growth in Brazil's services sector eased in October from the previous month as demand increased only slightly, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

Despite the surprise slowdown, a measure of business confidence in the sector jumped to its highest level in six months, suggesting that activity in Brazil's main growth engine is expected to gear up again in the year ahead.

HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the Brazilian services sector fell to 50.4 in October from 52.8 in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, but remained above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction.

The Composite Output Index, which includes manufacturing data released on Thursday, slowed to 50.7 from 52.2 in September, HSBC said.

"The slowdown in economic activity at services companies during October was unexpected, as we were expecting the economy to gain further momentum in the fourth quarter," said Andre Loes, HSBC's chief economist in Brazil.

"On the other hand, the business expectations index jumped from 67.5 to 86.8. Even if the service sector expanded less strongly than we had anticipated, confidence clearly received a major boost," Loes added.

Brazil's economy is gradually picking up after remaining nearly stagnant for one year. President Dilma Rousseff's government unleashed billions of dollars in tax breaks and credit incentives that, combined with a sharp drop in interest rates, are expected to boost investments and support consumption in Latin America's top economy.

The PMI survey showed the small rise in business activity occurred thanks to stronger demand and reports of better economic conditions. It also reported an increase in work backlogs, the first since April.

Employment rose for the second month in a row, said Markit, which compiled the data for HSBC. The sharpest staff increase was reported in the so-called "Post and Telecommunications" category.

Input costs and prices charged rose, with some companies reporting higher rental costs. From all six monitored categories, "Financial Intermediation" was the only one to report falling input costs, while no change was signalled by the category "Other Services." Cost pressures were sharpest in "Post and Telecommunications," the survey showed.