LONDON, April 16 Britain should issue licences
to bankers to help stamp out the kind of scandals that have hit
the City of London in recent years, the opposition Labour party
proposed on Tuesday.
Labour will seek to amend a banking reform bill in
parliament to strengthen existing checks on people working in
the financial services industry.
"The Libor rigging and mis-selling scandals were not the
product of one or two rogue individuals but fundamental failures
of standards within the banks - and we need to raise
professional integrity with a stronger licensing power as a
result," said Labour lawmaker Chris Leslie.
Among other changes sought by Labour are the creation of a
new financial crimes unit within the existing Serious Fraud
Office and immunity for whistle-blowers who reveal bad behaviour
by banks.
Labour also criticised the government's bank levy, a tax on
banks' balance sheets, which it said had raised nearly 2 billion
pounds ($3 billion) less than intended since its introduction in
2011. The levy was expected to bring in 2.5 billion a year but
has failed to do so because banks have been shedding assets to
bolster their finances and meet tougher regulatory requirements.
Britain's finance ministry has said it will review the levy
this year to make sure it is operating effectively.
A parliamentary committee is trying to change the culture of
Britain's banking industry after scandals including the
manipulation of Libor interest rates, the mis-selling of
insurance products and the near collapse of several British
banks in 2008 and 2009 which plunged the country into recession.
Measures to improve competition and to rein in risk-taking
and proprietary trading are being considered.
Finance minister George Osborne has adopted a proposal put
forward by the commission to "electrify" the ringfence retail
operations from riskier investment banking activities.
Osborne does not have to implement proposals agreed by the
commission which he created.
($1 = 0.6507 British pounds)
(Writing by William Schomberg and Matt Scuffham, editing by
William Hardy)