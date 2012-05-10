* CFPB plans to release proposed rule this summer
WASHINGTON, May 9 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog plans to release a proposal this summer that would put
restrictions on the fees lenders can charge borrowers when they
take out a home loan.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday
said the intent of the proposal is to make it easier for
borrowers to understand loan terms and fees before committing to
a mortgage lender.
"We want to bring greater transparency to the market so
consumers can clearly see their options and choose the loan that
is right for them," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a
statement.
The proposal will be reviewed in the coming weeks by a small
business advisory panel that will provide feedback to the
agency. It is expected to be formally issued this summer with a
final rule set to be in place by January.
Under the proposal being considered, a lender would be
required to reduce the interest rate on a home loan if a
borrower pays upfront fees, known as discount points. The intent
is to make sure these payments are not pocketed or used to cover
costs involved with originating a loan instead of going toward
lowering the interest rate.
The lender would also have to offer the same loan amount
without the points option so the borrower could compare what
they would owe in monthly payments under both loan types.
In addition, origination fees, which are used to cover
administrative costs, that vary depending on the size of the
loan would be banned under the proposal being considered.
Instead, flat origination fees would be required.
The consumer agency was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law to oversee consumer financial products,
such as credit cards and mortgages.
The rule set to be proposed this summer would also set
standards for the loan officers and mortgage brokers who
originate loans, including requiring them to go through criminal
background checks.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke and Margaret Chadbourn)