LAGOS Aug 25 Nigeria's anti-graft agency, set
up in 2002, was supposed to crack down on corruption in Africa's
most populous nation but it has failed to deliver, Human Rights
Watch said on Thursday.
"There were high hopes for the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission as Nigeria's most promising effort to tackle
corruption since the end of military rule," said Daniel Bekele,
Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
"But its efforts have fallen short because of political
interference, institutional weakness, and inefficiency in the
judiciary that cannot be ignored."
Nigeria is regularly ranked by international agencies as one
of the most corrupt countries in the world.
Human Rights Watch said in its report that endemic
corruption has fuelled political violence, fraudulent elections,
and other human rights violations, as living standards have
fallen despite Nigeria's vast oil wealth.
The EFCC has arrested senior political figures, including
former state governors, but the cases have often failed to end
in prosecutions.
In June, the EFCC in June arrested the former speaker of
parliament Dimeji Bankole, one of the country's most powerful
politicians, saying it feared he planned to flee abroad to avoid
facing fraud allegations.
James Ibori, one of Nigeria's richest politicians and the
former governor of the oil-producing state of Delta, was
arrested last year in Dubai at the request of Britain's
Metropolitan Police. He has been charged in Britain.
President Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in for his first full
term in May and has pledged to clean up corruption in Nigeria.
