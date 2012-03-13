FRANKFURT, March 14 The German government's plans to cut solar power incentives are "manageable" for Wacker Chemie, one of the world's largest maker of polysilicon for the solar industry, a top executive at the company told a German newspaper.

So-called feed-in tariffs, which force utilities to buy surplus electricity from owners of solar power installations at state-administered prices, helped Germany's solar industry to blossom over the past decade but the government is now preparing to cut the aid.

"We regard the additional one-off reduction (that is being discussed) as ambitious but manageable," the head of Wacker's polysilicon unit, Ewald Schindlbeck, was cited as saying in daily Frankfurter Rundschau on Wednesday.

"That is okay because the prices for solar installations have also fallen drastically over the last few months."

This would likely allow buyers of new solar installations to still get an acceptable return on their investments, he said, adding that Wacker would have to cut silicon production costs to adjust to then new regulatory conditions.

Leaders of Germany's ruling coalition will meet with regional ministers on March 21 to consult on controversial plans to cut solar power incentives, coalition sources told Reuters last week.

Subsidy cuts of up to 37 percent were slated for March 9, although sources now say these could be delayed until April 1 and may be watered down, due to opposition.

Wacker said in January it expects margins at its cash-cow polysilicon unit to fall in the medium term, due to shrinking demand from the solar industry where tough conditions have forced some players out of the market. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)