May 23 San Francisco has the best city park
system in the United States, while its neighbor less than 200
miles away, Fresno, has the city parks most needing improvement,
according to a new ranking of 40 local park systems released by
the Trust for Public Land.
Using "the most comprehensive park rating system ever
developed," the trust found that San Francisco has the highest
score in terms of park access, size and services and investment.
Nearby Sacramento ranked second, while east coast
metropolises Boston and New York tied for third, followed by
Washington, D.C.
Altogether, cities on the coasts dominated the top 10. Parks
in the west coast communities of Portland, Seattle and San Diego
made the cut. And those in the east coast's Virginia Beach and
Philadelphia also ranked highly.
The rating system looked at the percentage of residents
living within a 10-minute walk of a park, the proportion of
local land dedicated to parks, and the number of playgrounds and
spending per capita on systems.
Meanwhile, southern cities dominated the 10 park systems
with the lowest scores. Charlotte came in after Fresno, followed
by Louisville, Kentucky. Jacksonville and Memphis were also low
ranked.
Arizona had two slots among the bottom 10 - for Tucson and
Mesa - and Texas one - for San Antonio. Oklahoma City and
Indianapolis rounded out the bottom 10.
Funding for local parks has dropped off since the recession
hit local treasuries and voter's paychecks. According to the
fund's database of ballot measures passed for land conservation,
voters last year approved a total of $312.8 million for
acquiring and protecting land, the smallest amount since 1991.
The trust, a land conservation group that focuses on state
and local spaces, created the scoring system to help communities
identify improvements for their park systems.
