By Dave Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog is turning its attention to the growing prepaid card
market, announcing on Wednesday that it was seeking information
about how to better regulate the industry.
The cards are being used by more consumers each year,
particularly low-income Americans, in place of traditional
checking accounts.
The amount of money loaded on these cards will rise from $57
billion in 2011 to $167 billion in 2014, according to Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau estimates that are based on data
from Mercator Advisory Group.
On Wednesday the agency is releasing a request for
information in advance of writing new regulations and will also
hold a hearing on the cards in Durham, North Carolina.
"All these consumers need, and deserve, products that are
safe and whose costs and risks are clear upfront," CFPB Director
Richard Cordray plans to say at the hearing, according to his
prepared remarks. "Yet right now prepaid cards have far fewer
regulatory protections than bank accounts or debit cards or
credit cards."
The cards being scrutinized are similar to debit cards but
are not connected to a checking account. Instead a customer can
add money to the card, draw down those funds and then reload the
account as they see fit.
Among the biggest providers of the cards are Green Dot
Corp and NetSpend Holding Inc.. Some banks, like
JPMorgan Chase and Co, are also boosting their presence
in the market. [ID: nL1E8G8CPZ]
The agency said it wants to learn more about the fees, how
overdrafts should be handled and whether the cards are a good
way for consumers to improve their credit reports.
CFPB will also look at how card providers deal with stolen
cards or when they are used without the a customer's permission.
Consumer groups like Reinvestment Partners have criticized
the cards for providing limited access to ATMs and have high
replacement card fees.
The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law and is charged with policing lending markets like
those for credit cards and mortgages.
The agency has the authority to write rules and supervise
both banks and lenders outside the industry.
It said its focus on prepaid cards includes both banks as
well as lenders who do not take deposits.
