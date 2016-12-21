BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SAO PAULO Dec 21 South African regional airline Airlink will add 11 ERJ 140 jets by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA to its fleet through a leasing contract, Embraer said in a statement on Wednesday.
Embraer said Airlink will operate 30 ERJ 140 jets after the latest addition. The company declined to disclose the financial terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.