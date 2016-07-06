SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's Embraer SA has signed a deal to sell up to a dozen Legacy 450 business jets to Canadian plane-share operator AirSprint Inc, the planemaker said on Wednesday.

AirSprint signed a firm order to receive two aircraft in the last three months of this year, along with options for 10 more to be delivered starting in the first quarter of 2017, bringing the value of the deal to $198 million at list prices. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)