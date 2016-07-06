BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's Embraer SA has signed a deal to sell up to a dozen Legacy 450 business jets to Canadian plane-share operator AirSprint Inc, the planemaker said on Wednesday.
AirSprint signed a firm order to receive two aircraft in the last three months of this year, along with options for 10 more to be delivered starting in the first quarter of 2017, bringing the value of the deal to $198 million at list prices. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.