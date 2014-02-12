UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRASILIA Feb 12 Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional aircraft, forecasts the Asia-Pacific region will take delivery of 1,500 new jets of 70-130 seats over the next 20 years, totalling $70 billion, the company said on Wednesday.
Nearly two-thirds of the projected deliveries are expected to support market growth, with the remainder replacing ageing aircraft, the Brazil-based company added in a statement.
Embraer has a global market share of 51 percent of orders and 62 percent of deliveries since 2004 on the 70-130 seat segment, according to the statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts