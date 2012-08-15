SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazilian plane maker Embraer has seen clear signs of recovery in the U.S. executive aviation market, but global demand for business jets remains flat as political uncertainty in Europe and a lingering inventory of used aircraft for sale stifles a rebound, the head of Embraer's executive jet division said on Wednesday.

"We're seeing a revival, but it's early days yet  I would say the market continues to be flat," Ernest Edwards said in an interview at the LABACE air show in Sao Paulo. "I'm comfortable we'll make our projections, which are pretty much around the same numbers we had in 2011."