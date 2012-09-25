* Embraer "struggling" to keep order backlog stable in 2012
* Bizjet orders to take "a few years" to reach 2008 levels
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 25 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
is still seeing some cancellations of business jet
orders and expects sales in the sector will take a few more
years to return to 2007-2008 levels, Chief Executive Frederico
Curado told Reuters on Tuesday.
The ongoing erosion of the company's firm private jet orders
comes nearly a year after Curado said in November 2011 that he
saw a cycle of business jet cancellations coming to an end.
Weak business jet demand and a drought of major regional jet
orders dragged Embraer's order backlog, its pipeline of future
revenue, to a six-year low in June. As a result, analysts said
the planemaker may need to scale back production next year,
hurting profits.
"We're still targeting to keep the backlog stable by the
year-end, but of course there's a softening in the market and we
have to recognize that. It's not an easy activity," Curado said
on the sidelines of a conference at the World Trade Organization
in Geneva.
"On the business jets, we've been selling relatively well
but we're still seeing some cancellations," he said.
Embraer delivered 99 executive jets last year, missing its
original estimates by about 20 planes as fears of a European
debt crisis weighed on the global economy and sparked
cancellations.
The company has said it expects to deliver 90 to 105 private
jets in 2012, a level that the head of Embraer's executive jet
division called "the new norm for us as business jet
manufacturers" in an interview last month.
Embraer's conservative tone contrasts with growing
confidence from private jet rivals like Cessna, owned by Textron
Inc, which has reported rebounding demand and estimated
11 percent revenue growth for the industry in 2012.