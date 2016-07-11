RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Brazil's Embraer SA
said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Boeing
to jointly market and support its military cargo KC-390
aircraft.
Under the agreement, Embraer said in a statement that it
will provide the aircraft, and Boeing will be responsible for
in-service support.
The deal expands a 2012 joint marketing agreement for the
aircraft.
"The expansion of our relationship makes the best
medium-sized airlift product available to customers, bolstered
by the best support available," said Jackson Schneider, Embraer
president for defense and security.
The KC-390 is a project of the Brazilian Air Force, which
contracted Embraer to develop the aircraft. The first prototype
completed its first flight in February 2015. Embraer expects
deliveries to begin during the first half of 2018.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)