BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
SAO PAULO May 16 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA may challenge the state funding received by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc before the World Trade Organization, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
Paulo Cesar Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation unit, said in a telephone interview that favorable government financing gives Bombardier an unfair advantage in sales campaigns where its new C Series is up against Embraer's E-Jets. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.