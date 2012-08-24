* SISFRON border program worth some $4 bln over 15 years

* Brazil ups spending to secure borders from new threats

SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian plane maker Embraer SA has moved a step closer to providing border monitoring systems for Brazil's armed forces, positioning itself for a contract worth some $4 billion over 15 years.

The company said on Friday that a consortium it controls was the only one chosen to negotiate for the first phase of the SISFRON border control project. The initiative is part of a broader shift toward defense for a company best-known as a builder of regional aircraft for commercial carriers.

The program also marks a strategic shift for Brazil, whose economic rise has increased pressure to secure its borders and slow down a flood of drugs, illegal immigrants and other contraband.

For Embraer, securing the border contract would be a payoff for a string of acquisitions aimed at making the company a global defense player and reducing its reliance on highly cyclical revenue from civil aviation.

The head of Embraer's defense unit, Luiz Carlos Aguiar, has called the SISFRON contract "fundamental" for his division.

Between 60 and 65 percent of spending on the border contract could go to Embraer and partner companies supplying unmanned surveillance planes, radar and communications networks, Aguiar said, while the rest would go to outside contractors.