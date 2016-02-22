(Adds comment from Embraer confirming negotiations, paragraphs
5, 6)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Feb 22 Iran is interested in buying 50
airliners from Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, a
presidential aide in Brazil with knowledge of the negotiations
said on Monday, as the end of international sanctions against
the Middle East country triggers a flurry of trade deals.
Negotiations for the jets, along with a potential package of
taxis, buses and trucks made by Brazil's ailing auto industry,
began in October when Brazilian Trade Minister Armando Monteiro
led a delegation to Tehran.
Monteiro told Reuters last month that Brazil will accept
payment from Iran in euros and other currencies to sidestep
lingering sanctions forbidding Iran from using the U.S.
financial system.
Iran signed a deal for 118 Airbus jets in January
and this month it struck a deal for up to 40 turboprop planes
from Franco-Italian producer ATR. Boeing Co also said
last week it had gotten U.S. clearance to enter talks with
airlines in Iran.
Embraer confirmed to Reuters that it had begun talks with
Iranian airlines.
"The market has a lot of potential, as we have said, due to
the need to reform the old fleet of aircraft and satisfy
growth," the company said in a statement.
An Iran trade deal could also be a shot in the arm for
struggling automakers in Brazil, where car sales dropped by more
than a quarter last year and demand for heavy trucks was nearly
halved due to a severe economic downturn.
The oil-rich country could order up to 100,000 natural
gas-powered taxis made in Brazil, along with buses and trucks
for its aging fleet, the presidential aide said, revising upward
an initial estimate of 60,000 taxis.
Brazil was until recently one of the world's five biggest
auto markets and a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG, General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
