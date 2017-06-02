SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's planemaker Embraer SA will buy back up to 3 million shares, equivalent to 0.4 percent of total shares in circulation, the company said in a securities filing.

The buyback program will last one year and Embraer hired the brokerage unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA as intermediary. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)