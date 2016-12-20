US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will hit all of its 2016 delivery and profitability targets, the company's Chief Executive Officer Paulo Cesar Silva told journalists on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
* Chilean retailer SMU goes public * Investors bet against Santander Brasil stock after rally * Argentina AA2000 sets allocation date of Jan 30 for new bond: filing * Chile eyes more index weight after Euroclearable bond By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/23 1/20 1/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)