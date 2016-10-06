SAO PAULO Oct 6 A U.S. investigation of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is looking into alleged bribery in the sale of aircraft to Mozambique's state airline in 2008, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Thursday.

Investigators were looking into a deal that sent two E190 commercial jets to Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique for an undisclosed sum, Folha reported, with providing sources.

The newspaper had reported that a probe into potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was scrutinizing the sale of three surveillance aircraft to India in 2008 and two E170 jets to Saudi Aramco in 2010.

Embraer reaffirmed in a statement on Thursday it has been cooperating and negotiating a formal accord with U.S. officials after voluntarily expanding an internal investigation.

Embraer first acknowledged the probe in 2011, stemming from suspicions of bribery in a $92 million deal with the Dominican armed forces for eight Super Tucano light attack planes. Folha reported that the probe had expanded to business in nine countries, with evidence of irregularities in four of them.

The planemaker set aside $200 million in July to cover expected fines as the company neared a negotiated settlement of the U.S. graft probe. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)