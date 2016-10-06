SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazilian jet manufacturer Embraer SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that talks with U.S. authorities to settle a bribery investigation are at an advanced stage but that no agreement has yet been reached.

"Despite the advanced stage of negotiations, the parties have not yet reached an agreement," referring to talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)