BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazilian jet manufacturer Embraer SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that talks with U.S. authorities to settle a bribery investigation are at an advanced stage but that no agreement has yet been reached.
"Despite the advanced stage of negotiations, the parties have not yet reached an agreement," referring to talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: