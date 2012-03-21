SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Embraer , the world's third-largest producer of commercial aircraft, has no immediate plans to sell debt as its financial position is "very comfortable," Chief Financial Officer Paulo Penido Marques said on Wednesday.

Embraer posted a fourth-quarter net loss after it set aside a provision to cover losses related to the bankruptcy of American Airlines parent AMR Corp. The $360.7 million provision was "largest expected by markets," Penido said in a conference call to discuss results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)