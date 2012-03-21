* Shares rise on strong operations, up 18 pct this year

* Embraer says ample cash allows it to forego debt sales

* Company faces no pressing repayment schedules in 2012

* Posted Q4 net loss on provision for AMR bankruptcy (Recasts to add details, comments, background, share performance throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, March 21 Shares of Brazil's Embraer , the world's third-largest producer of commercial aircraft, posted their biggest intraday jump since October on Wednesday after strong revenue and signs of recovering demand offset the impact of a one-time provision.

The stock jumped as much as 5.2 percent to a nearly four-year high, reflecting optimism that management, led by Chief Executive Frederico Fleury Curado, will be able to navigate the global aviation market through a combination of tough cost cuts, steady deliveries and revenue diversification.

Embraer posted a net loss of $91.8 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of $122.7 million a year earlier, the company said late on Tuesday. The loss compared with an estimated profit of $143 million in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The aircraft maker set aside a provision of $360.7 million due to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of key client American Airlines, which is renegotiating the leases on its fleet of Embraer regional jets. The provision, which analysts did not include on their profit estimate for the quarter, was larger than many expected.

Yet, an improved mix of deliveries and productivity gains on the assembly line helped Embraer lift its gross margin to 22.5 percent, up 5.7 percentage points from a year earlier.

"Although the loss provisions are both sooner and larger than we had expected, they are also not as bad as a worst-case scenario that management had painted for investors earlier," Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent said in a note. "Strip away these items and Embraer's operating results look strong."

AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, operates a fleet of 216 of Embraer's ERJ 145 regional jets through subsidiary American Eagle. Embraer said the provision announced on Tuesday resulted from its own liabilities stemming from "fleet adjustments" in the bankruptcy process.

The provision was "largely expected by markets," Chief Financial Officer Paulo Penido Marques said in a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday.

Embraer shares settled to 14.08 reais in midday trading in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, up 3 percent from Tuesday's close. Embraer shares have gained about 18 percent so far this year.

RECOVERING DEMAND

The company expects sales to keep pace with commercial jet deliveries this year, thanks in part to a gathering economic recovery in the United States.

"We're seeing new activity in the short term, which could grow stronger in the coming years," Penido said of the U.S. recovery, adding that demand remains robust in Asia and Latin America.

Steady demand in the regional aviation market allowed Embraer to replace deliveries of its commercial aircraft with new firm orders last year, keeping its backlog nearly stable at $15.4 billion after a sharp drop during the 2009 crisis.

By contrast, Embraer's chief regional jet rival, Canada's Bombardier Inc said this month it expects deliveries to dip in 2012 due to weak demand for its commercial aircraft.

In the business jet market, a string of cancellations late last year led to a drop in total deliveries, but Penido said Embraer has seen signs of recovering demand for its smallest executive jets.

NO NEW DEBT

The company said that after studying the AMR bankruptcy's effects on the secondary market for Embraer planes, it decided to expand total provisions in the fourth quarter to cover any additional liabilities related to last year's bankruptcy of Mesa Air Group, whose jets will be resold in coming months.

The American Airlines provision weighed on operating results, dragging Embraer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, 70 percent lower to $59.2 million.

Embraer, based in the Brazilian city of São José dos Campos, has no immediate plans to sell debt as its financial position is "very comfortable," Penido added.

"Embraer is generating cash flow... enough to cover research and capital spending," he said.

The company faces no pressing repayment schedules in 2012 that justify going to markets for funding, he noted, adding that with cash of $2.1 billion and debt equivalent to 1.7 times EBITDA, "we believe that we have no necessity to sell debt at this moment."

Embraer has about $900 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds outstanding in four different maturities. The last time Embraer tapped global bond markets was in October 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Additional reporting by Carolina Marcondes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)